Santa's Workshop

Santa's Workshop woods nature tree presents gifts winter workshop cabin christmas santa claus santa
This workshop here is part of a large illustration I've done for a new set of holiday wrapping papers produced by Cărturești, a local bookstore chain.

More shots to come. ^_^

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
