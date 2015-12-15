Andrea 👊 Perato

Slippers stickers

Andrea 👊 Perato
Andrea 👊 Perato
  • Save
Slippers stickers sea sand beach hipster sandal vinyl stickermule stickers slippers
Download color palette

Finally made them in beautiful vinyl, big up to the @Sticker Mule team.

Ecaacec72906a8dfbadf445cde130817
Rebound of
Slippy
By Andrea 👊 Perato
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Andrea 👊 Perato
Andrea 👊 Perato

More by Andrea 👊 Perato

View profile
    • Like