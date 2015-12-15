Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya

Music App

Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya
Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya
  • Save
Music App music player material design android navigation sound audio design ui app mobile player music
Download color palette

Hello,

Recently I am working on a music player for android and this project is work in progress. So, I really want to know how is it? and what can I do for the best?
If you "L"(like) it, than it will more valuable for me! :)

Thanks everyone!! :)

Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya
Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya

More by Brijesh Maganbhai Babariya

View profile
    • Like