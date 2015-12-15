Juan Arias

Nina Nino Logo

Juan Arias
Juan Arias
Nina Nino Logo nina nino daycare design branding corporate identity
The Nina Nino Daycare school was in urgent need of a redesign. We created a whole new image with child-friendly colors. The name “Nina Nino” is based on the Spanish words “niña” and “niño”, boy and girl, so we decided to make the new housestyle pink and blue.

We also did some patterns and each of the icons was going to represent one of the school groups.

Juan Arias
Juan Arias

