Michael LaDuca
LUMINUS

AE Character Animations

Michael LaDuca
LUMINUS
Michael LaDuca for LUMINUS
Hire Us
  • Save
AE Character Animations character illustration svg animation ae animation character animation
Download color palette

Vector Illustration character and background assets brought into After Effects for animation and movement direction before sending into SVG animations for the web.

LUMINUS
LUMINUS
Hire Us

More by LUMINUS

View profile
    • Like