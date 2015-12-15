Stoyan Daskaloff
Landing page parallax scroll

Landing page parallax scroll image hero flat scrolling parallax landign
While working on the layout of one of my project, I came up on one issue. The sidebar became way too bigger and there was nothing to place in the main content section. At least nothing that's worth it.

That's why me and my guys from SliceCrowd came up with this parallax-like idea. What do you think ?

Please support SliceCrowd in Dribbble, they are the only Front-End Dev company here :D - SliceCrowd in Dribbble .

Cheers,
Stoyan

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
