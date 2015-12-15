Landing page parallax scroll

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey there :)
While working on the layout of one of my project, I came up on one issue. The sidebar became way too bigger and there was nothing to place in the main content section. At least nothing that's worth it.
That's why me and my guys from SliceCrowd came up with this parallax-like idea. What do you think ?
Please support SliceCrowd in Dribbble, they are the only Front-End Dev company here :D - SliceCrowd in Dribbble .
Cheers,
Stoyan