Igor Vetoshkin

Липецк | Lipetsk

Igor Vetoshkin
Igor Vetoshkin
  • Save
Липецк | Lipetsk design vetoshkin sketching sketch brushpen hand-lettering logotype logo lettering
Download color palette

Lettering done based on a brushpen writing.

Igor Vetoshkin
Igor Vetoshkin

More by Igor Vetoshkin

View profile
    • Like