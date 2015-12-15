🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Premium quality, based on professional photos Christmas Mock-Up Creator.
This file allows you easily create unique, eye catching Christmas Holiday cards, banners or wallpapers. Just drag and drop any item on stage, move, and scale them as you want, change items/background color and apply light setups to meet the mood of your scene, on top of it we created different style quotes, so you don’t bother with font styles, just select the one you need and drop to your scene. And finally if you don’t have time or skills to make your own scene, just use one of the ten ready made scenes. Presentation never looked so perfect.
Get It Here: http://goo.gl/I61EDO