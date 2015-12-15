Digital Space

R2D2

R2D2 r2d2 painting icon hand drawn star wars drawing digital painting art tatooine design illustration photoshop
Congrats everyone with the new Star Wars! Yay! :)
Done in Procreate 2 on iPad Air with Jot Touch 4 Stylus.

