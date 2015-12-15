Kasper Andersen

Danske Bank website
Yesterday the biggest bank in Denmark, Danske Bank, released their new beta website. We helped them build a new modern and responsive website.

I joined in2media.dk in October and have been helping the team finish the website. Now the MVS is online, but we keep working on it to make it even better.

Have a look at beta.danskebank.dk

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
