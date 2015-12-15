maryanne nguyen

Join the Party, An Invitation to Dribbble

maryanne nguyen
maryanne nguyen
  • Save
Join the Party, An Invitation to Dribbble ticket thank you clean minimal dribbble vector icons illustration party thanks invite invitation
Download color palette

Oooh look what I have here.

I just received x2 Dribbble invites for some keen as beans designers out there. Just email me your best work through my website and follow me on Dribbble and Instagram (just saying, it would be nice).

Good luck!

Also - I will announce the talented two in early January!

www.maryannemade.com

maryanne nguyen
maryanne nguyen
ヾ( ･`⌓´･)ﾉﾞ

More by maryanne nguyen

View profile
    • Like