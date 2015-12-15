Digital Space

Yoda Hat

Yoda Hat yoda painting icon hand drawn star wars drawing digital painting art green design illustration photoshop
Yoda winter hat designed with large ears in mind. May your ears be warm with you :)
Done in Procreate 2 on iPad Air with Jot Touch 4 Stylus.

