Tom Connell

Triumph TR3

Tom Connell
Tom Connell
  • Save
Triumph TR3 mansion boys own triumph tr3 retro vintage classic car auto automotive digital art illustration
Download color palette

...and another of my 'Boy's Own' vintage style illustrations of 1950s/60s sports cars, this time a Triumph TR3. Originally a series of four, I'm now on a second series.

Tom Connell
Tom Connell

More by Tom Connell

View profile
    • Like