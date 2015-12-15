Experticity: Live In The App Store!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We've been working with the rad team at @Experticity on a new app for their community of experts. We are happy to say that it is now live in the app store!
We worked closely with their design & Dev teams and can't wait to share more from this project as new features get added. Check out their site here: http://www.experticity.com
Made with Underbelly