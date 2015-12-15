The Rock Church Photography101 logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
An initiative of the The Rock Church New Media Ministry; this is an effort to teach other people photography basics and to hone their shooting skills. Created this logo to be use on learning materials and social media branding.