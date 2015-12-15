Japanese Snacks Package Design #001

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is my self-ignited project. To do an analysis of snacks package design on the market. Hope I can give some designers help on inspiration.
这是一个自发的项目。想做一个市场上的零食包装设计解析，希望能给设计师们一些灵感启发的帮助。微博请点入这里：http://weibo.com/5794821859/profile?topnav=1&wvr=6&is_all=1#_rnd1450171618618