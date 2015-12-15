Grey de Jesus

Beth's 50th Birthday logo

Beth's 50th Birthday logo chinese new year birthday fiftieth 50th chinese
Logo for a friend's 50th Birthday. Theme for the birthday is Chinese. The Pinyin type is actually the number fifty in Chinese.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
