Gradoner

THE STRUGGLE OF BEING A STUDENT

Gradoner
Gradoner
  • Save
THE STRUGGLE OF BEING A STUDENT struggle thunder cube brush marker jerk school digital art student how to illustration gradoner
Download color palette

This was at first a work for a well known Italian brand of stationery items. Unfortunally the client was pretty bad, and this illustration is now a personal work. It represent, of course in a funny way, the struggle of being a student.

Watch the full version here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32091567/THE-STRUGGLE-OF-BEING-A-STUDENT

Gradoner
Gradoner

More by Gradoner

View profile
    • Like