Ping Pong Interface

Ping Pong Interface navigation ranking play dashboard scoring ping pong design product ux ui
Preview of the new ping pong interface I am working on for the office. Our current one is getting pretty outdated and is basically just lists and links.

Stay tuned for more!

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
