Linh Pham

Friends: Joey "Huggsy"

Linh Pham
Linh Pham
Hire Me
  • Save
Friends: Joey "Huggsy" tv shows vector illustration friends holidays christmas hugsy
Download color palette

Holiday illustration of Huggsy, a character from my favorite TV show, Friends. A single part of a bigger set of illustrations for a Friends poster series. Also using the illustration on custom holiday cards.

7950826f45c22d5f689943be2ae99041
Rebound of
Huggsy
By Linh Pham
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Linh Pham
Linh Pham
Director/Designer based in NYC.
Hire Me

More by Linh Pham

View profile
    • Like