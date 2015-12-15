Ilan Dray

Wondervoice Vocal Audio Player :)

Stay on top of your favorite apps, hands free!
http://wondervoiceapp.com
Inkod Hypera Ltd is very pleased to introduce Wondervoice New App. We create an unique User Experience & a new daring graphic language for this revolutionizing App.
A Must to Download!
http://apple.co/1P4uppD
UX & GUI by Inkod Hypera ... Great cool GUI Design by @idan yaniv :)
www.inkod-hypera.com

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
