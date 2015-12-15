Wondervoice Vocal Audio Player :)

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stay on top of your favorite apps, hands free!
http://wondervoiceapp.com
Inkod Hypera Ltd is very pleased to introduce Wondervoice New App. We create an unique User Experience & a new daring graphic language for this revolutionizing App.
A Must to Download!
http://apple.co/1P4uppD
UX & GUI by Inkod Hypera ... Great cool GUI Design by @idan yaniv :)
www.inkod-hypera.com