Runnery is an app that you can find all races in one place You can also login with your Facebook and see what your friends do.
Check the races on maps and follow the Instagram and Twitter hashtags thanks to #teamrunnery.
To sum up, if you are a dedicated runner, Runnery is the first app that you need to have!
Check this link for the project details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/32098861/Runnery-App
For detailed informatin, please visit http://www.revolvia.com/isler/runnery/
I hope you enjoy Dribbble!