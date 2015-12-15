Design Delivery

LOGO DESIGN FOR A BEAUTY CLINIC

Feeling beautiful is a common need, and choosing whether or not to come into your salon depends on the image that represents that certain salon.

And here is where we intervene. We create beauty salon logos which meet the expectations of both the owners and their clients.

