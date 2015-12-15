Anton Kosolapov
3D Touch & Apple Pay Concept

3D Touch & Apple Pay Concept pay ios interface principle prototype animation gif ux ui force touch 3d
Check out my new prototype of a marketplace app where I used 3D Touch interaction to give users an opportunity to see a quick preview of a game they want to buy. And then, the game is just a click away with Apple Pay technology.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
