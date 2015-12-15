Hey guys! Hope you started your week in a great mood ready to rock it, because it’s high time to learn something new and useful about icon design! In this week’s article we’ll be talking about the importance of spacing and proper aligning in icon design.

Check it out on Icon Utopia:

Even Spacing and Aligning in The Icon Design

➜ Get More Dribbble Followers!

Learn single most important thing you must do now if you want to grow your audience ✌

Worth checking out:

Icon Utopia • Icon Shop • Pinterest • Instagram