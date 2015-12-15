Amrita Banerjee

Features Page

Amrita Banerjee
Amrita Banerjee
  • Save
Features Page insurance user interface features
Download color palette

This is the Features page I am yet to work on.

0003e4bbd10ca21e5ffeaa86a46a398b
Rebound of
Zibika's Homepage
By Amrita Banerjee
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Amrita Banerjee
Amrita Banerjee

More by Amrita Banerjee

View profile
    • Like