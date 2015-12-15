Watsi "Business" Cards

Mustafa Al-Qinneh
Gift cards for the Watsi team to give out. Each card is personalized from someone on the team ♥

A little easter egg; the gift card code on the card is active. Redeem the code here.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
