Slow Down

Slow Down
One of my favorite pieces I lettered for State Bicycle Co.'s Monday Motivation series.

You can check out these phrases in action over on Instagram and read a little more into the motivation I sought throughout this project over on State Bicycle Co.'s Blog.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
