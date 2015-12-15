nick mills

In Exile

In Exile line work lettering xenophobia refugee thrice
This was done for a very close friend of mine. In South Africa the laws for immigration and Visas changed about a year ago. This meant that without work my friend had to leave and was not eligible for residency. This was quite an emotional time and this piece is the result. To me it represents that we are citizens of the world and where we come from does not define who we are. Lyrics from Thrice

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
