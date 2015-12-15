Andrei Pascale

Landing Page (above the fold)

Andrei Pascale
Andrei Pascale
  • Save
Landing Page (above the fold) daily ui heart city love honeymoon 003 ui elements ui paris gif website landing page
Download color palette

This is my #003 of the 'Daily UI Elements for 100 days' project. For those whom are still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for their loved one a trip to Paris could be one of the most romantic gestures. #dailyui

Comments, suggestions and appreciations are always welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Andrei Pascale
Andrei Pascale

More by Andrei Pascale

View profile
    • Like