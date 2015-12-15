Alexander Ryashin

Brand Identity for Donau-Reis Aktuell

Alexander Ryashin
Alexander Ryashin
  • Save
Brand Identity for Donau-Reis Aktuell branddesigner graphicdesigner logodesigner graphicdesign design corporatestyle brandidentity branding identity logo logodesign
Download color palette

Logo, Stationary and Web Design for a German private, independent and mass media interactive platform.

http://donau-ries-aktuell.com/

Alexander Ryashin
Alexander Ryashin

More by Alexander Ryashin

View profile
    • Like