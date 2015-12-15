Print for Nespresso



There was a task to develop a print and a slogan for the company in support of the farmers who are engaged in coffee in a framework of the ecolaboration AAA program.

The print depicts the hands of the farmer, who presented with care to the most valuable thing that he can give.

A cup of coffee viewed his beloved plantation.



This work won first place in the nomination "Illustration" in competition on a site eyeka.com

https://en.eyeka.com/certificates/489801/verified