Alexander Ryashin

Print for Nespresso

There was a task to develop a print and a slogan for the company in support of the farmers who are engaged in coffee in a framework of the ecolaboration AAA program.
The print depicts the hands of the farmer, who presented with care to the most valuable thing that he can give.
A cup of coffee viewed his beloved plantation.

This work won first place in the nomination "Illustration" in competition on a site eyeka.com

https://en.eyeka.com/certificates/489801/verified

