Alexander Ryashin

Logo for Chron-OS

Alexander Ryashin
Alexander Ryashin
  • Save
Logo for Chron-OS branddesigner graphicdesigner logodesigner graphicdesign design corporatestyle brandidentity branding identity logo logodesign
Download color palette

Logo Design for German software company.

http://ryashin.com/node/15

Alexander Ryashin
Alexander Ryashin

More by Alexander Ryashin

View profile
    • Like