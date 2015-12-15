East of East Poster/Calendar of Events

A little work in progress for a marketing campaign I'm currently working on. I'm going to print this using a risograph and I'm so excited. Totally embracing the risograph aesthetic buy overlaying colors and sticking to a minimal color palette. I kind of like working with restraints. It forces you to get creative and make do with what you have. Feel free to post any suggestions. :)

Client: South El Monte Arts Posse

Project: Marketing Campaign for their series of events that will discuss the history of murals in South El Monte, CA.

Typeface: Brown

Colors: pink, yellow, black

Printing Method: risograph