East of East Poster/Calendar of Events

A little work in progress for a marketing campaign I'm currently working on. I'm going to print this using a risograph and I'm so excited. Totally embracing the risograph aesthetic buy overlaying colors and sticking to a minimal color palette. I kind of like working with restraints. It forces you to get creative and make do with what you have. Feel free to post any suggestions. :)
Client: South El Monte Arts Posse
Project: Marketing Campaign for their series of events that will discuss the history of murals in South El Monte, CA.
Typeface: Brown
Colors: pink, yellow, black
Printing Method: risograph