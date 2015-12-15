Mustafa Al-Qinneh
Watsi

Watsi Logo

Mustafa Al-Qinneh
Watsi
Mustafa Al-Qinneh for Watsi
  • Save
Watsi Logo motion animation brand logo
Download color palette

Watsi enables anyone to directly fund life-changing healthcare for people around the world. You can check out the website and help fund patients here.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Watsi
Watsi

More by Watsi

View profile
    • Like