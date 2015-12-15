Shaivya Saraswat

Not The End You're Looking for

Not The End You're Looking for
Hey guys!
This is an exploration (pun absolutely intended) done for a "no results" empty state.
Made in Adobe Illustrator, I should get me some C4D.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
