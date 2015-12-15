Nicola Felasquez Felaco

Crank — Logotype

Nicola Felasquez Felaco
Nicola Felasquez Felaco
Hire Me
  • Save
Crank — Logotype branding design clean concept bike restaurant food beer lettering typo type logo
Download color palette

A full lockup of the mark toghether with a bold and robust, fluid and hand drawn logotype.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Nicola Felasquez Felaco
Nicola Felasquez Felaco
▶️ Spotify ⏮️ Musixmatch.
Hire Me

More by Nicola Felasquez Felaco

View profile
    • Like