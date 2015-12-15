Alex Sol

Fluid achievement

Fluid achievement blending gradient quartz animation app ios fluid
Hi folks! Playing around with fluid effect for new activity achievement badges. This one explodes on user's tap. Made for fun and exploration.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Design and direct remotely at Fantasy

