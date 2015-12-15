Meredith Holigroski

Christmas cheer

Christmas cheer vector christmas geometric illustration
A bright copper and magenta Christmas card was in order after a very happy year for me. Vector mock-up before screen printing, as always.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
