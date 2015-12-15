Matt Bogue

Matt Bogue
Matt Bogue
Pickles Inc. veggies fruits illustration
Having a blast bringing my nephew's comics to life for a surprise Christmas gift! He even made his own logo, Pickles Inc. Such a bad ass.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
Matt Bogue
Matt Bogue
Partner and Creative Director at Houdini Interactive.
