Banter - Your Shakespeare Companion

Banter is an app design that focuses on increasing interest in the works of Shakespeare along with improving comprehension. This app allows the user to connect with friends, share Shakespearean quotes, earn points and shillings, buy avatar accessories, and get a better understanding of Shakespeare's works through reading, listening and annotating.

Collaborative project with Rachel Kozy, Marissa Kopco and Derek Lawrence.

Posted on Dec 15, 2015
