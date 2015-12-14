Ayoub kada

Day 045 - App Icon / Logo

Day 045 - App Icon / Logo flat colorful app daily ux challenge logo icon web design mobile ui
Hey, Welcome to Daily UI for 100 days.
i will be Uploading a UI Everyday !

See you tomorrow :)

Colors Inspired by : Alex Tass.

Posted on Dec 14, 2015
