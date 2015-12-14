Infographic Elements (v18)

Finally found time and finished Infographic Elements number 18. I have to admit that it was not so easy to generate new ideas for the current set. Don't forget to check 2x mode and press L )

Infographic Template Link - Infographic Elements (18)

TOOL USED: Adobe Illustrator CC.

