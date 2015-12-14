Carley Lee

Hand-drawn Social Media Icons

Carley Lee
Carley Lee
  • Save
Hand-drawn Social Media Icons design iconography facebook twitter pinterest instagram illustration vector social illustrator icons handdrawn
Download color palette

Continuing work for a client includes a hand-drawn touch to typical social media icons. Hope you like!

89d1ddeec48c8dd8cc8d2cef17f1306e
Rebound of
New hand-drawn client work
By Carley Lee
Carley Lee
Carley Lee

More by Carley Lee

View profile
    • Like