David Orr

Fat Cat

David Orr
David Orr
  • Save
Fat Cat minimal illustration cat character vector
Download color palette

Client needed a "fat cat" character for a campaign, so I had my wife strike this pose and got to work. Full disclosure: she was not wearing a monocle at the time.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
David Orr
David Orr

More by David Orr

View profile
    • Like