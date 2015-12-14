JohnnyASNT

Day018 | Analytics Chart

JohnnyASNT
JohnnyASNT
  • Save
Day018 | Analytics Chart data pie ui chart analytics
Download color palette

#dailyui #018
Press "L" if you LOVE it !

Shot allocation
Rebound of
Server iOS Screens
By Sam
View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
JohnnyASNT
JohnnyASNT

More by JohnnyASNT

View profile
    • Like