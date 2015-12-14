Ninad Sree

Maw

Ninad Sree
Ninad Sree
  • Save
Maw illustration doodle kittens cats
Download color palette

A little doodle of how I imagine a kitten being told to put it's 'Hands up'.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Ninad Sree
Ninad Sree

More by Ninad Sree

View profile
    • Like