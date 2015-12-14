Masekela Mandela

m.A.A.d. city, Good Kid

Masekela Mandela
Masekela Mandela
  • Save
m.A.A.d. city, Good Kid map inspirational photoshop lamar kendrick
Download color palette

The rapper Kendrick Lamar featured with his hometown of Compton superimposed across his face.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Masekela Mandela
Masekela Mandela

More by Masekela Mandela

View profile
    • Like