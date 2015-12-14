Masekela Mandela

FAMU Volleyball Schedule Poster

Masekela Mandela
Masekela Mandela
  • Save
FAMU Volleyball Schedule Poster graphics photoshop sports design
Download color palette

A creative approach to a schedule poster for the Florida A&M University Volleyball team. It also features a logo design for the FAMU athletic program.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Masekela Mandela
Masekela Mandela

More by Masekela Mandela

View profile
    • Like