Masekela Mandela

Tiger G

Masekela Mandela
Masekela Mandela
  • Save
Tiger G logo sports design branding
Download color palette

A ferocious tiger crafted for an athletic brand.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2015
Masekela Mandela
Masekela Mandela

More by Masekela Mandela

View profile
    • Like